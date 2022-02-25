Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In March 2022

"The Hangover" and "Despicable Me" are among the movies departing the streaming platform.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Attention parents of little kids! It’s your last chance to stream a number of popular animated movies on Netflix.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in March, but 50 are set to depart. Those leaving include films like “Kung-Fu Panda,” “Despicable Me,” “Despicable Me 2,” “Happy Feet Two,” “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa,” “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted,” and six different Pokemon movies.

A number of movies geared toward adult audiences are also on their way out, including buddy comedy hits like “The Hangover” and “I Love You, Man” and rom-coms like “The Holiday” and “Runaway Bride.”

"I Love You Man" is leaving Netflix at the end of March.
Paramount Pictures
Award-winning films like “Interview with a Vampire,” “Braveheart,” “Philomena,” and “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” will no longer be available on Netflix by the end of March, either.

As for television shows, both seasons of the BBC drama “Doctor Foster” are set to depart on March 30, so if the series is on your to-watch list, it’s time to get into binge mode.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

March 3

“Parker”

“Safe Haven”

March 6

“The Secret”

March 15

“Howards End”

March 21

“Philomena”

March 27

“Lawless”

March 28

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

March 30

“Doctor Foster” (Seasons 1 and 2)

“Mercy Black”

March 31

“300”

“A River Runs Through It”

“As Good as It Gets”

“Bad Teacher”

“Bee Movie”

“Blood Diamond”

“Braveheart”

“Bright Star”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Eight Legged Freaks”

“Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

“Good Burger”

“Gremlins”

“The Hangover”

“Happy Feet Two”

“The Holiday”

“Hook”

“I Love You, Man”

“In the Cut”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Jumanji”

“The Karate Kid”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“The Longest Yard”

“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Nacho Libre”

“The NeverEnding Story”

“Paranormal Activity”

“Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!”

“Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us”

“Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon”

“Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures”

“Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends”

“Runaway Bride”

“The Ugly Truth”

“Wild Wild West”

“Woo”

