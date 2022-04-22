Home & Living
Netflixstreamlinedownton abbey

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In May 2022

"Downton Abbey" and "Closer" are among the shows and movies departing the streaming platform.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Bad news for “Downton Abbey” fans. It’s your last chance to stream the historical drama on Netflix.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in May, but nearly 40 are set to depart. That includes all six seasons of Julian Fellowes’ hit British series.

Other shows on the way out next month include all three seasons of both “StartUp,” the Crackle tech entrepreneurship crime show starring Adam Brody and the USA Network sci-fi drama “Colony.”

The six seasons of "Downton Abbey" will no longer be available for streaming on Netflix as of May 31.
PBS
The six seasons of "Downton Abbey" will no longer be available for streaming on Netflix as of May 31.

As for movies, some notable titles departing Netflix are the drone warfare-themed “Eye in the Sky” and Oscar-nominated romantic drama “Closer.” If horror is your thing, make sure to watch “Final Destination 3,” “Final Destination 5” and “The Final Destination,” as well as “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” before May 31.

And TMNT fans should take note that “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” are all leaving at the end of the month as well.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

May 1

“Colony” (Seasons 1-3)

“Hoarders” (Season 11)

“WWII in HD” (Season 1)

May 3

“StartUp” (Seasons 1-3)

“The Clovehitch Killer”

May 12

“Eye in the Sky”

May 19

“Rosario Tijeras (Mexico):” Seasons 1-2

May 23

“Shot Caller”

May 31

“Battleship”

“Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same”

“Chloe”

“Closer”

“Coach Carter”

“Dennis the Menace”

“Downton Abbey” (Series 1-6)

“Final Destination 3”

“Final Destination 5”

“Free Willy”

“Hairspray”

“Happy Endings” (Seasons 1-3)

“Happy Feet”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”

“New Year’s Eve”

“Sniper: Legacy”

“Stardust”

“Sucker Punch”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”

“The Blind Side”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The Disaster Artist”

“The Final Destination”

“Top Gun”

“Wild Things”

“Zoolander”

Popular in the Community

Netflixstreamlinedownton abbey

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

The Thought Pattern That May Be Keeping You From Really Great Sex

Travel

How To Bring Luxury To Your Vacation When You’re Traveling On A Budget

Food & Drink

How Alcohol Affects Your Body Differently When You’re On A Plane

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About Kids’ Bedtime Excuses

Work/Life

Never End A Job Interview Without Doing These 3 Things

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Washington, D.C.

Parenting

21 Little Milestones That Are Secretly A Big Deal For Kids

Parenting

These Comics Flip The Script On Common Parenting Double Standards

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In May

Shopping

The Must-Have Jeans Every Mom Needs In Their Closet, According To Real Moms

Shopping

No One Will Ever Know These Great-Looking Bags Are Actually Coolers

Shopping

This Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Acne-Prone Skin

Shopping

Just 39 Practical Things To Treat Yourself To

Style & Beauty

Prince Harry Says He's Been Feeling Princess Di's Presence For Last 2 Years

Style & Beauty

Thrifty Bride Shows The Internet How To Throw A $500 Wedding

Shopping

The Best Petite Pants, According To Devastatingly Chic Short Women

Shopping

Here's Where To Stock Up On At-Home COVID Tests While You Can

Shopping

The Best Men’s Sandals That Actually Fit Wide Feet

Shopping

The One Item You'll Need To Make THC-Infused Edibles Is On Amazon

Style & Beauty

These Ice-Cold Facials Are Trendy, But Dermatologists Have Some Strong Thoughts

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

How To Actually Be More Present With Your Kids

Home & Living

This British Miniseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Experts Reveal 4 Sneaky Issues That Could Contribute To IBS

Shopping

What Experts Want You To Know About TikTok's Powder Sunscreen Trend

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Foods To Eat On A Plane

Shopping

The Best Pajamas I've Ever Worn Are This Perfect $22 Set From Target

Wellness

If You Struggle With Your Body Image On Vacation, Read This A+ Advice

Food & Drink

The 5 Absolute Best Popcorn Toppings That Aren't Butter

Shopping

32 Things I Guarantee You Won't Regret Having On Hand Next Time You Travel

Shopping

31 Toddler Products That'll Make You Think, 'Wow, I Could Really Use This In My Life'

Shopping

24 Shoes You'll Wear On Repeat That'll Basically Pay For Themselves

Wellness

For People With Anxiety Or Insecurities, It's Hard To Lose The Mask

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The One Thing From TikTok You Need To Make Your Laundry Smell Amazing

Shopping

10 Of The Best Wide-Fit Women's Shoes You Can Actually Get At Target

Shopping

Stop Tossing Away Money With This $2 Sheet That'll Make Produce Last Longer

Work/Life

4 Signs Your Perfectionism Is Becoming Toxic

Travel

How To Make The Most Of Your Last Few Hours Of Vacation

Parenting

How To Make A Family Trip With Kids Feel More Like A Vacation