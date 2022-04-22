Bad news for “Downton Abbey” fans. It’s your last chance to stream the historical drama on Netflix.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in May, but nearly 40 are set to depart. That includes all six seasons of Julian Fellowes’ hit British series.

Other shows on the way out next month include all three seasons of both “StartUp,” the Crackle tech entrepreneurship crime show starring Adam Brody and the USA Network sci-fi drama “Colony.”

PBS The six seasons of "Downton Abbey" will no longer be available for streaming on Netflix as of May 31.

As for movies, some notable titles departing Netflix are the drone warfare-themed “Eye in the Sky” and Oscar-nominated romantic drama “Closer.” If horror is your thing, make sure to watch “Final Destination 3,” “Final Destination 5” and “The Final Destination,” as well as “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” before May 31.

And TMNT fans should take note that “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” are all leaving at the end of the month as well.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

HuffPost

May 1

“Colony” (Seasons 1-3)

“Hoarders” (Season 11)

“WWII in HD” (Season 1)

May 3

“StartUp” (Seasons 1-3)

“The Clovehitch Killer”

May 12

“Eye in the Sky”

May 19

“Rosario Tijeras (Mexico):” Seasons 1-2

May 23

“Shot Caller”

May 31

“Battleship”

“Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same”

“Chloe”

“Closer”

“Coach Carter”

“Dennis the Menace”

“Downton Abbey” (Series 1-6)

“Final Destination 3”

“Final Destination 5”

“Free Willy”

“Hairspray”

“Happy Endings” (Seasons 1-3)

“Happy Feet”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”

“New Year’s Eve”

“Sniper: Legacy”

“Stardust”

“Sucker Punch”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”

“The Blind Side”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The Disaster Artist”

“The Final Destination”

“Top Gun”

“Wild Things”

