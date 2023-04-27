Next week, we’re saying hello to a new month and goodbye to a number of movies and shows on Netflix.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming service in May, but 20 are set to depart, including two coming-of-age films. One is the tear-jerking 1991 classic “My Girl,” and the other is the critically acclaimed 2016 comedy-drama “The Edge of Seventeen.” Netflix subscribers have until May 31 to give them a final watch on the platform.

Additional films on the way out in May include the 1999 sci-fi comedy “Galaxy Quest,” 2013 psychological thriller “Side Effects,” and critically panned 2016 drama “Collateral Beauty.” Melanie Lynskey fans should take note that her 2016 indie dramedy “Little Boxes” will also depart soon.

"My Girl" is one of the movies leaving Netflix in May.

Netflix will also say farewell to a couple of documentaries next month. “The Last Days” is an Academy Award-winning feature that tells the stories of five Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust. Originally released in 1998, the documentary was remastered and rereleased on Netflix in 2021.

“Weed the People” is a 2018 documentary about cannabis medicine and the families and physicians who turn to marijuana to treat child cancer patients.

As for shows, all three seasons of the Finnish crime drama “Bordertown” and the Japanese manga adaptation “Midnight Dinner” will also leave the platform in May.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

May 4

“Pup Star: World Tour”

May 10

“Bordertown” (Seasons 1-3)

May 13

“Weed the People”

May 14

“Booba: Food Puzzle” (Season 1)

May 16

“Side Effects”

May 18

“The Last Days”

May 27

“Collateral Beauty”

May 29

“The 2nd”

May 31

“Barbershop 2: Back in Business”

“The Boy”

“Edge of Seventeen”

“Galaxy Quest”

“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

“Little Boxes”

“Midnight Diner” (Seasons 1-3)

“My Girl”

“Rango”

“The Space Between Us”

“The Stolen”