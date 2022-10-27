If you’re a fan of reality competition shows, take heed! A number of these series are leaving Netflix next month.

More than 115 titles are joining the streaming service in November, but 21 are set to depart, including two seasons of “America’s Next Top Model,” “Survivor” and “Ink Master.”

Seasons 21-22 of “ANTM” will no longer be available starting Nov. 14. The same goes for “Survivor” Seasons 16 and 37 (“Micronesia” and “David vs. Goliath,” respectively). And the third and fourth seasons of “Ink Master” will be gone at the end of the month.

Archive Photos via Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg in "The Color Purple."

On the film side, several comedies are due to depart soon. “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” “Clueless” and “He’s Just Not That Into You” leave on Nov. 30, while “Scary Movie 5” is gone on Nov. 13.

And if you haven’t seen the 1985 Stephen Spielberg adaptation of Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple,” November will be your last chance to stream the drama on Netflix. The Academy Award-nominated film stars Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

Nov. 1

“From Dusk Till Dawn” (Seasons 1-3)

“Mossad 101” (Seasons 1-2)

Nov. 11

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

Nov. 13

“Scary Movie 5”

Nov. 14

“America’s Next Top Model” (Seasons 21-22)

“Survivor: Micronesia” (Season 16)

“Survivor: David vs. Goliath” (Season 37)

Nov. 15

“Suffragette”

“The Green Inferno”

Nov. 18

“Donald Glover: Weirdo”

“Goosebumps” (Seasons 1-4)

“Goosebumps: Specials”

Nov. 30

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

“Clueless”

“The Color Purple”

“Hancock”

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

“Ink Master” (Seasons 3-4)

“Knight Rider 2000”

“Knight Rider” (Seasons 1-4)