Home & Living
Netflixentertainment

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In October 2022

"Schitt's Creek" and "Bridget Jones's Diary" are among the titles departing the streaming platform in the coming month.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Bad news for “Schitt’s Creek” fans: It’s your last chance to enjoy the chaos, hilarity and tenderness of the Rose family on Netflix.

More than 140 titles are joining the streaming service in October, but 30 are set to depart, including all six seasons of the beloved Canadian sitcom. Still, all is not lost. “Schitt’s Creek” will be available on Hulu after it leaves Netflix at the beginning of the month.

Another show on its way out is the three-season docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which will no longer be on the platform by Halloween. The award-winning series consists of 37 episodes focused on the controversial Church of Scientology and the experiences of those who’ve left the organization.

"Schitt's Creek" is set to leave Netflix on Oct. 2.
Schitt's Creek
"Schitt's Creek" is set to leave Netflix on Oct. 2.

As for movies, Netflix will say goodbye to a number of rom-coms, including the hit 2001 film “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” Jane Fonda’s 2005 career revival “Monster-in-Law” and the much-mocked 2018 movie “Little Italy.” Also due to depart are “Miss Congeniality” and “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.”

As for dramas, the platform is losing “8 Mile” and “The Notebook,” as well as “Apocalypse Now Redux.”

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Stay informed about everything joining Netflix weekly by subscribing to the <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/newsletter/signup/streamline" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="Streamline newsletter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632c1323e4b0572027af61a9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffpost.com/newsletter/signup/streamline" data-vars-target-content-type="feed" data-vars-type="web_internal_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Streamline newsletter</a>.
HuffPost
Stay informed about everything joining Netflix weekly by subscribing to the Streamline newsletter.

Oct. 2

“Schitt’s Creek” (Seasons 1-6)

Oct. 7

“Sofia the First” (Seasons 1-4)

Oct. 8

“After”

Oct. 13

“Apocalypse Now Redux”

“Everything Must Go”

“The Girl Next Door”

“Little Italy”

“Scary Movie 4”

Oct. 14

“Bleach the Movie: Fade to Black”

“Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse”

Oct. 15

“Sinister 2”

Oct. 21

“Yes, God, Yes”

Oct. 22

“Hemlock Grove” (Seasons 1-3)

Oct. 26

“Begin Again”

Oct. 27

“Metallica Through the Never”

Oct. 30

“8 Mile”

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Footloose”

“Friday”

“Friday After Next”

“Johnny Mnemonic”

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (Seasons 1-3)

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“Monster-in-Law”

“Naruto” (Seasons 1-9)

“The Notebook”

“Rock of Ages”

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

New Study Finds Another Good Reason To Get Your Flu Shot

Food & Drink

His Neighbor Was Murdered In Front Of His House. Now This Chef Helps Others Find Freedom

Parenting

California Protected Kids Online In A Way Every State Should Follow

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In October

Style & Beauty

Is Antiperspirant Safe? Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Wellness

8 Strength-Building Exercises That Don’t Require Lifting Weights

Relationships

You’re Probably ‘Fexting’ In Your Relationships Without Even Knowing It

Shopping

Fall Is Coming. Here Are 35 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP.

Shopping

Make The Most Of Your Expensive Groceries With These Tips From An Actual Chef

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Men's Dress Pants Feel Like Sweats

Shopping

These Luxurious Hair Mists Will Keep Your Hair Smelling Incredible

Shopping

A Dermatological Nurse Reveals How To Tackle Sun Damage

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Toaster Oven That Even Serious Cooks Swear By

Food & Drink

Does The Type Of Wine Glass You Use Really Matter? It Depends.

Shopping

Stylish Pill Cases and Organizers For Your Daily Medication

Shopping

These 53 Things For Your Home Are Actual Lifesavers

Shopping

The Breville Barista Express Is $150 Off Right Now

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Luxury Tinted Sunscreen Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

Shopping

My Perfect Splurgeworthy Leather Jacket Is 25% Off Right Now

Shopping

How To Store Your Off-Season Clothes When You Have No Closets

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 75 Years Ago

Shopping

30 TikTok-Popular Products You'll Want To Get For Your Desk ASAP

Shopping

The Traditional Mexican Cooking Gadgets I Grew Up With That You Should Try, Too

Shopping

The Madewell Sale That Happens Only Twice A Year Is Going On Now

Food & Drink

Does One Bad Apple Really Spoil The Bunch? Here's What To Do With Rotten, Moldy Food

Shopping

This Culty ’90s Hair Product Is Enjoying A Resurgence On TikTok

Style & Beauty

Here's How Long You Should Wait Between Powder Gel Manicures

Shopping

The Easy Transitional Staple Your Wardrobe Might Be Missing

Shopping

7 Clogs From Target That Are Cool and Comfortable

Shopping

38 Dresses You'll Wear So Often They'll Basically Pay For Themselves

Shopping

21 Shackets If You're Looking For Your New Favorite Shirt (and Jacket) Of The Season

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest Is Back On Tap In Germany, But Inflation May Cause A Brouhaha

Food & Drink

Mexican Chefs Reveal How To Find Actually-Good Tortilla Chips (And What To Avoid)

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Daily Facial Exfoliator Is Ideal For Low-Maintenance Folks

Wellness

All The Convincing You'll Need To Ditch Bottled Water For Good

Shopping

6 More Affordable Alternatives To The Legendary Dyson Airwrap

Shopping

Walmart’s Baby Days Sale Has Everything For Your Nursery

Parenting

22 Funny And Sweet Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day