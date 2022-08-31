Bad news for “Saved by the Bell” fans. It’s your last chance to keep up with the original kids of Bayside High on Netflix.

More than 130 titles are joining the streaming service in September, but at least 37 are set to depart, including every season of “Saved by the Bell” ― as well as “Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style,” “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas.”

Other popular shows are on their way out next month, including all five seasons of Fox’s “Gotham,” all three seasons of ABC’s “Quantico” and all eight seasons of The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries.”

Paramount Pictures "Mean Girls" is among the films leaving Netflix in September.

On the film side of things, thrillers like 1995 David Fincher hit “Seven,” 2007 apocalyptic film “I Am Legend” and 2014’s “Nightcrawler” will no longer be available on Netflix by the end of the month. The same goes for the critically acclaimed movies “Argo,” “Catch Me if You Can,” “Taxi Driver,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Dirty Harry,” among others.

A number of comedies, including “Dumb and Dumber,” “Old School” and “Mean Girls” also depart the platform on Sept. 30.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

Sept. 1

“Quantico” (Seasons 1-3)

Sept. 2

“Freaks”

Sept. 3

“The Vampire Diaries” (Seasons 1-8)

Sept. 9

“Nightcrawler”

Sept. 10

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

Sept. 12

“Offspring” (Seasons 1-7)

Sept. 14

“Saved by the Bell” (Seasons 1-6)

“Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style”

“Saved by the Bell: The College Years”

“Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas”

Sept. 17

“Skylines”

Sept. 18

“Dark Skies”

“Dark Matter” (Seasons 1-3)

Sept. 25

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

Sept. 29

“Gotham” (Seasons 1-5)

Sept. 30

“3 Ninjas: Kick Back”

“Argo”

“Boogie Nights”

“Catch Me if You Can”

“The Cave”

“Constantine”

“Dirty Harry”

“Dumb and Dumber”

“Full Metal Jacket”

“I Am Legend”

“Insidious”

“Made of Honor”

“Mean Girls”

“My Babysitter’s a Vampire” (Seasons 1-2)

“Old School”

“The Perfect Storm”

“The Rite”

“Seven”

“The Sweetest Thing”

“Taxi Driver”