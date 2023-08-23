Here's What's Leaving Netflix In September

Calling fans of all things supernatural: It’s your last chance to stream a number of paranormal movies and shows on Netflix.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming service in September, but 25 are set to depart, including the 2014 comedy horror film “Vampire Academy” and all five seasons of the “Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals.”

Other eerie offerings on the way out include the 2013 zombie rom-com “Warm Bodies” and the horror anthology series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

Lionsgate Films "Warm Bodies" is leaving Netflix in September.

Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on the aforementioned shows and movies ― are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Fans of the “Rocky” franchise will also want to take note of what’s leaving in September. The first five “Rocky” movies will be gone at the end of the month.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Sept. 2

“The Debt Collector”

Sept. 4

“Vampire Academy”

Sept. 6

“The Originals” (Seasons 1-5)

Sept. 12

“Colette”

Sept. 14

“Intervention” (Season 21)

Sept. 29

“Annihilation”

Sept. 30

“60 Days In” (Season 3)

“A League of Their Own”

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?” (Season 1)

“Clear and Present Danger”

“Doom”

“Hatfields & McCoys” (Season 1)

“Kick-Ass”

“Lawless”

“Nanny McPhee”

“Rocky”

“Rocky II”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Snow White & the Huntsman”

“Star Trek”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

“Titanic”