10 Movies To Watch Before They Leave Netflix At The End Of November

Over 40 movies are leaving Netflix during November.

Many of these departures are big losses for the service. I keep a running list of the best movies to watch on Netflix, and many of the departing films are included in that group.

A couple of films I’m particularly sad to see go are “Moneyball” and “Zodiac,” both of which make the shortlist of my all-time favorite movies. “Zodiac” may be David Fincher’s best film, so it’s a bit confusing why Netflix would lose the rights to that just before debuting Fincher’s new movie “Mank” in December.

Another strange scheduled departure is “Ocean’s Eleven,” which isn’t even on the service yet ― it joins Nov. 1. Netflix has a high turnover rate for its library, but it’s atypical for an addition to only last a month. As a kid, I watched that movie over and over again. Maybe I’ll spend some of November getting my money’s worth there.

You can see the full list of November departures at the bottom of this article.

Warner Bros. Pictures/"Ocean Eleven" George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Elliott Gould and Don Cheadle in "Ocean's Eleven" on Netflix.

I’ve compiled 10 recommendations from the full list. You can watch the trailers for those and read brief synopses below.

And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost Streamline

Watch if you like: Mystery thrillers

Premise: A young cartoonist (Jake Gyllenhaal) working for a newspaper in San Francisco becomes obsessed with a serial killer calling himself Zodiac. The cartoonist loses his family in the obsession, while others around him descend into madness over the search as well.

David Fincher directed.

Runtime: 2 hours, 37 minutes

Watch if you like: Biographical sports dramas

Premise: The general manager of the Oakland A’s (Brad Pitt) discovers an underappreciated baseball researcher (Jonah Hill) using a new method of scouting talent. The two work together to build a roster of perceived misfit players who prove to be an incredible team.

Aaron Sorkin co-wrote the screenplay.

“Moneyball” earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Runtime: 2 hours, 13 minutes

Watch if you like: Heist comedies

Premise: A thief (George Clooney) known for big heists gets out of jail on parole and immediately starts assembling a team with his longtime crime partner (Brad Pitt) to pull off a casino heist in Las Vegas. When his partner discovers the theft isn’t just about money ― it’s also about the casino owner dating the head thief’s former lover (Julia Roberts) ― the whole operation comes into question.

Steven Soderbergh directed.

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

Watch if you like: Coming-of-age comedies

Premise: Two teenage boys (Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna) convince a beautiful woman in her late 20s to go on a road trip across Mexico with them. Both boys have a crush on this woman and must learn about balancing friendship with romantic impulses.

Alfonso Cuarón directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay with his brother, Carlos.

“Y Tu Mamá También” earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Watch if you like: legal thrillers

Premise: A Los Angeles lawyer (Matthew McConaughey) takes meetings in his Lincoln car, which he uses as an office. He tends to represent poor criminals, but lands a wealthy client (Ryan Phillippe) looking for defense in a murder trial. But this case turns out to be far more complex and dangerous than he originally thinks.

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Watch if you like: Documentaries

Premise: A supposed wine collector gains fame in the wine world by boasting of his collection and selling his finds at auction for millions. Then the FBI discovers that he’s been forging bottles and filling them with cheap wine.

Runtime: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Watch if you like: Musicals

Premise: Two teenage gangs fight for dominance on the Upper West Side of New York City. A “Romeo & Juliet” situation occurs as one of the prominent gang members falls for a woman on the other side.

Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins co-directed; Ernest Lehman wrote the screenplay.

“West Side Story” earned 11 Academy Award nominations and won 10, including Best Picture.

Runtime: 2 hours, 33 minutes

Watch if you like: Horror thrillers

Premise: Members of a young punk rock band playing at a remote venue in the Pacific Northwest witness a crime by a white power skinhead group. This group realizes the band saw them and wants to eliminate them as witnesses.

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Watch if you like: Documentaries

Premise: A comedy writer becomes obsessed with the vinyl recordings of “industrial musicals” he finds in bargain bins. These musicals are made for corporate meetings to improve company morale. These creations are particularly strange, since they’re an exaggerated interpretation of “real” musicals, which are often an exaggerated interpretations of reality. The result can be really out there.

Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes

Watch if you like: Action drama

Premise: In this action drama, a man (Ryan Gosling) balances a day job as a Hollywood stuntman with a night job as a getaway driver and a burgeoning relationship with a young mother (Carey Mulligan). His more nefarious work gets increasingly complicated as he has to fend off attacks on his life.

Nicolas Winding Refn directed.

“Drive” earned one Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing.

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

All the movies leaving this November

Nov. 1

“Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark”

“Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil”

“Olympus Has Fallen”

“Shark Night”

Nov. 4

“Death House”

Nov. 6

“Into the Forest”

“Krisha”

Nov. 7

“Hit & Run”

“Hope Springs Eternal”

“The Sea of Trees”

“Sleepless”

Nov. 8

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”

Nov. 11

“Green Room”

Nov. 15

“9”

“Abominable Christmas”

“The Addams Family”

“Drive”

Nov. 16

“Santa Claws”

“Soul Surfer”

Nov. 17

“Sour Grapes”

Nov. 22

“End of Watch”

Nov. 23

“Bushwick”

“Shot Caller”

Nov. 26

“The Lincoln Lawyer”

Nov. 27

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

Nov. 30