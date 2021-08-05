Catherine Delahaye via Getty Images Moving to a new address? Here's a checklist of the institutions you should inform first.

After you endure the stress and hassle of finding and moving to a new place, there is still a lot left to do ― like letting those in charge of your mail, money and other urgent information know you’ve moved to avoid delays or fees.

Here’s a checklist of organizations you should inform ASAP of your change of address after a domestic move.

Advertisement

1. The United States Postal Service

To avoid lost mail, go to USPS.com/move to change your address online as soon as you know your moving date. The website will ask you how many people are changing addresses and which date the USPS should start forwarding your mail to your new home. Keep in mind there will be a $1.05 identification validation fee if you do the change online.

Alternately, you can go in person to your local post office and ask for the Mover’s Guide packet, which will have a change-of-address form you can complete. Within five postal business days before your change-of-address start date, you will also receive a Customer Notification Letter at your new address. This will have a confirmation code that you can use to modify your moving request in case any information you gave was incorrect.

2. The IRS

Advertisement

To make sure sensitive tax information arrives at the correct address, let the Internal Revenue Service know where you’ve moved. One way to do so is by calling 800-829-1040. You’ll be asked to verify your identity and the address the IRS has on file.

The other method is to fill out Form 8822 with your new home mailing address. The last page of the form lists which IRS department you should mail the completed form to, depending on where you live.

3. The DMV

You should not procrastinate when informing the DMV, because some states have strict deadlines and will start charging fees if you notify them too late. New York and California, for example, require movers to notify their DMVs about their new addresses within 10 days of moving or face a fee.

Advertisement

You can update your car registration or driver’s license online, by mail or in person after looking up your state’s DMV contacts. Here’s a helpful website that will redirect you to the right place based on your new zip code.

If you visit the DMV to get a new driver’s license, you may also be able to register to vote there, depending on the state.

4. Voter Registration

Whether moving within your state or to a new one altogether, you’ll need to update your voter registration information. Look up your state’s procedures to see if you have the option to make the update online, by mail or by going in person to your local board of elections. Make time for this so that you don’t miss a registration deadline before an election.

5. Your Bank And Other Financial Services

To make sure your monthly statements or other sensitive information doesn’t end up at your old address, let your bank, credit card issuer, loan institution and insurance companies know you are moving.

6. Utilities Like Your Phone, Cable, Internet And Electricity Providers

Remember to close out accounts when you move; don’t pay for an extra month of internet or cable for a house you aren’t living in. To make sure that you have uninterrupted service at your new address, figure out which service providers are available for your new address and schedule disconnect and connect dates for gas and electricity with at least a few days’ notice.

7. Social Security

If you are currently receiving Social Security benefits, like those for retirement or disability, you need to let the Social Security Agency know about your new address. You can update contact information in your SSA online account or you can call 1-800-772-1213 or visit your local Social Security office.

Advertisement

8. Your Employer

Don’t forget to let your human resources department know about your new address so that tax forms, paychecks and other important information does not end up in the wrong place.

9. TSA

If you’re enrolled in an expedited screening process like TSA PreCheck, you need to update your address to keep your membership valid. You can call 855-347-8371 to make changes to your address or you can submit an inquiry online.

10. Renters’ Insurance

Unless you are moving to a state where your insurer doesn’t offer coverage, you likely don’t have to cancel your policy. If you have renters’ insurance, you can usually transfer it to your new address either over the phone or through your providers’ website or mobile app.

11. Frequently Shopped Websites