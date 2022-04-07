Politics

Ted Cruz Went After Mr. T And Twitter Users Pitied The Fool

Critics ripped the Texas Republican with the same point.
Mr. T trended on Twitter Wednesday as people praised him for receiving a second COVID-19 booster vaccine and saying he’d still mask up and socially distance “because the virus ain’t over, Fool!”

Not everyone appeared to be happy, though.

“Bizarre,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to the actor on the 1980s TV series “The A-Team,” whose real name is Laurence Tureaud.

Cruz attempted to spin 69-year-old Trueaud’s tweet into an attack on Hollywood elites.

But, amid rising coronavirus cases, critics made the same comment in response:

