Mr. T trended on Twitter Wednesday as people praised him for receiving a second COVID-19 booster vaccine and saying he’d still mask up and socially distance “because the virus ain’t over, Fool!”
I just received my 2nd Moderna booster vaccine, and I feel good! I am still going to wear my mask and keep my distance because the virus ain’t over, Fool! Grrr— Mr. T (@MrT) April 6, 2022
Not everyone appeared to be happy, though.
“Bizarre,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to the actor on the 1980s TV series “The A-Team,” whose real name is Laurence Tureaud.
Cruz attempted to spin 69-year-old Trueaud’s tweet into an attack on Hollywood elites.
Bizarre.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 6, 2022
535 Members of Congress can attend the State of the Union without wearing masks, but it’s still not good enough for Hollywood. https://t.co/Q2czqdtjx5
But, amid rising coronavirus cases, critics made the same comment in response:
Are you saying some people (most) don’t have the “freedom” to get vaccinated or wear a mask, without you criticizing them?— Dawn (@dafw333) April 6, 2022
Why do you care if people are still wearing masks? Like why?!— jay (@beakinderhuman) April 6, 2022
Bizarre that you've got problems with someone making their own medical choices.— Anthony (@someguyslogic) April 6, 2022
And? I thought you were pro choice on masks! I still wear mine!— Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) April 6, 2022
Fled Cruz trying to start a fight with Mr. T? I’d love to see how this plays out!— Im him (@Giants7227) April 7, 2022
It’s called personal freedom. You should try it some day.— A.L.F. (@espengh) April 7, 2022
Really, you as a representative of the United States, want to shame an individual or several individuals about their choices? We have sunk that far as a country?— The Awesome Dennis (@MrAwesomePHL) April 6, 2022
What happened to @MrT 's, body Mr. T's choice?— 🇺🇦 Spoon (@Political_spoon) April 6, 2022
Why should you care how anybody else wants to protect their own health? Bit of a government overreach don't you think?— Janet V (@janetvolpe2) April 6, 2022
Why would you take it upon yourself to criticize someone for their personal decision to err on the side of safety? Do you know this person on a personal level?What kind of elected official are you? 🤡— Holly Jones (@hajonesrva) April 6, 2022
But I thought you guys were all about freedom of choice and personal responsibility?— Diesel (@Diesel_mana) April 6, 2022
Mr. T is making a personal choice. Surely you aren’t against people making personal choices.— Karen T (@k_gurr65) April 7, 2022
It’s a personal choice? Remember freedom?— Kelly Boyd (@Dyobyllek) April 7, 2022
I thought you said it should be peoples choice?— John Slyfield 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 russian warship … (@slyfield4real) April 7, 2022
I dare you to say it to his face. What happened to freedom of choice?— 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) April 6, 2022
So, people can't CHOOSE to mask? Sounds like a mandate...— Jeffrey L. O'Malley (@icebergdad) April 6, 2022
And? I thought you were pro choice on masks! I still wear mine!— Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) April 6, 2022
Are you seriously going after Mr T now?— Mikey D (@MikeyD1162) April 6, 2022
You are about personal liberties. Let people choose what they wish.— Rick Rexroth (@RexrothHHS) April 7, 2022
So it's not about everyone's freedom then?— Just Jim 🇺🇦 (@NeitherExtreme) April 6, 2022
What do you care if someone wants to wear a mask— WTF is happening in this country? (@SFGamerbabe57) April 6, 2022
We need a lot more people like @MrT who care about health and safety.— James Stanley Barr (@jsb1980) April 6, 2022
Because the cases in many areas have jumped up 50% in the past 10 days.— Alison Berkowitz (@aliberk65) April 6, 2022
Not if you have elderly parents, unvaccinated children, or an immune compromised family member. Many of us do.— 😷 Bibliobibuli. Hygge is my ikigai. 😷 (@fowerli) April 6, 2022
Taking on @MrT, Ted? I pity you, fool. https://t.co/kveGcFkc8T— Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) April 7, 2022
