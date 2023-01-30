YouTube's MrBeast Helps Out 1,000 Blind People With A Massive Gesture

One YouTube star’s huge effort has helped 1,000 people see the world in a clearer fashion.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, declared to his 130 million subscribers that he would help cure “1,000 people’s blindness” in his most recent YouTube video on Friday.

The video depicts a compilation of people who are blind or nearly blind who underwent cataract removal surgery paid for by MrBeast, CNN reported.

The video shows patients’ surprise reactions in the aftermath of the surgery as MrBeast hands some of them $10,000 or more.

The YouTuber, who is known for his massive stunts that typically involve large cash giveaways, made an estimated $54 million in 2021, the most among content creators on the platform, according to Forbes.

Dr. Jeff Levenson, a Jacksonville-based ophthalmologist and surgeon spotted in the video, told the network that the YouTuber’s team gave him a call in September and they later gathered a list of people who needed the surgery but didn’t have the economic means to fund it.

Levenson said he later performed surgeries on a group of 40 people in an 11-hour time span and he also connected the YouTuber’s team to SEE International, an organization that gives free eyecare to folks across the globe and a group where Levenson serves as chief medical officer.