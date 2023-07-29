MrBeast YouTube Star Kris Tyson Comes Out As Trans

"For a while, I was trying gender fluid," she continued. "I was like, what's making me feel like I'm bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity? And really, it was after a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self-reflection, [that] I realized it was really just the societal pressure of, 'You're Chris from MrBeast. You're the guy that starts the fires. You're the guy that builds the stuff.' And like, my whole life, I've enjoyed doing those things, but I've never really felt like 'the guy.'"