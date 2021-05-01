'Mrs. Doubtfire' Star Lisa Jakub Expertly Answers What 'Happened To Her' Question

Lisa Jakub, an author and former child actor who memorably played Lydia in comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire,” had a perfect response to a headline questioning what “happened” to her since the movie’s 1993 release: A lot stuff, duh.

On Friday, the author and mental wellness coach shared a screenshot of an article on entertainment site Nicki Swift, with a headline that read: “Whatever Happened To The Actor Who Plays Lydia in Mrs. Doubtfire?”

“Well, ummm, I mean, a lot of stuff has happened since 1993 so you’re gonna need to be more specific,” Jakub tweeted in response.

The author later tweeted a follow-up, sharing that one of her books, “You Look Like That Girl: A Child Actor Stops Pretending and Finally Grows Up,” tackles why she decided to quit acting after a career spanning 18 years.

Wow, thanks for all the liking and sharing!

The next question I usually get is why I quit acting after an 18 yr career.

Luckily, I wrote a whole book about it. Then I wrote another book about anxiety and depression.

Jakub has previously used Twitter to address questions about her life since she appeared in “Mrs. Doubtfire” alongside the late Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Mara Wilson and Matthew Lawrence.

Last November, she gave a rundown of some highlights of her life – and a note about her burrito-making skills – since the movie premiered.

“Acted for 8 more years, retired from acting, left LA, married the best guy, went to college, published [two] books, became a mental wellness speaker/advocate, started a yoga program for Vets [and] now I’m gonna make a burrito,” she wrote.

People always ask me what I've "done since Mrs. Doubtfire."

In 2018, Jakub joined some of her castmates to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the release of “Mrs. Doubtfire.” She paid tribute to Williams, who played her father-disguised-as-elderly-nanny in the film.

“One of the most powerful things for me about working with him is that he was very open and honest with me talking about his issues with addiction, depression, and that was so powerful to me at 14,” she said.