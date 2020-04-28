“Little Women: Atlanta” star Ashley Ross, known as “Ms. Minnie,” died Monday after a car crash, her rep announced on Instagram. She was 34.
Ross was a regular on the Lifetime reality show, which premiered in 2016 and chronicled the lives of women with dwarfism. It was a spinoff of “Little Women: Los Angeles.”
Ross was in a car that collided with another vehicle on a highway in the Atlanta area Sunday evening, her rep told People. She died a day later in the hospital.
Ross is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson and her grandmother Rose Deloney, among others.
Co-star Amanda Salinas paid tribute in a photo-filled Instagram post.
“You were more than our best friend you were our big sister,” she wrote.
Ross said she participated in the reality series to illuminate the struggles of little people.
“I wanted to be part of this movement because I want everyone to see our point of view in life,” she told MadameNoire. “I want people to, you know, see what we go through. The everyday struggle that little people go through in life. When people say the struggle is real? It’s real. We go through hell and back.”