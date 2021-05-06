GOP's 'Degrading Displays Of Affection' For Trump On Full Display In MSNBC Montage

Joy Reid dedicated “The Absolute Worst” montage segment on her MSNBC show on Wednesday to the Republicans devoted to ex-President Donald Trump.

The “lovefest” between the “Republican castrati” and “their beautiful leader” was laid bare in “The ReidOut” supercut.

“Those degrading displays of affection, Lordy Jesus, are why Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio and especially Ted Cruz, who I’m pretty sure Trump still hates because everybody does, are tonight’s absolute worst,” explained Reid.

Watch the video here:

"It's the arms of the angel music for me." 😂@joyannreid calls the GOP's spineless lovefest with Trump tonight's absolute worst. #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/uGO2NqnOQ9 — The ReidOut (@thereidout) May 5, 2021