MSNBC Analyst Predicts Trump Will Seek Desperate Measures If Hit With Indictment

MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said he believes former President Donald Trump will throw “his own family members” under the bus if he’s hit with an indictment.

Kirschner, who spoke with Dean Obeidallah for his SiriusXM show on Friday, weighed in on the former president’s possible course of action as the two discussed Trump lawyer M. Evan Corcoran, who reportedly appeared before a federal grand jury investigating his mishandling of classified documents.

Corcoran, who communicated with federal officials as they looked for the return of documents and drafted a statement that all documents were turned over, has reportedly lawyered up amid the probe, according to Reuters.

A Department of Justice filing noted that the FBI uncovered over 100 classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate months after the drafted statement.

Kirschner told Obeidallah that Trump has typically burned everyone who comes within an “arm’s reach of him.”

“That’s true of his Cabinet officials when he was president. It’s true of his lawyers who end up being disbarred and potentially prosecuted,” Kirschner said.

The former federal prosecutor said it’s difficult to understand why people would compromise themselves for Trump; however, he added that there’s a “beauty” to it.

“Once Donald Trump gets indicted –- and he will be indicted –- he will throw every single person under the bus, including his own family members, if it will reduce his prison term by just one day or one hour,” Kirschner said.

“So hold on tight because that’s coming.”

Kirschner has previously predicted that the former president will be indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack and, in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid last month, criticized the Justice Department’s response to the deadly riot.

“I still believe he will [be indicted] and I still believe he must if we are to save our democracy. We’ve all heard the phrase ‘justice delayed is justice denied,’ justice has been delayed, I hope it’s not entirely denied,” Kirschner said.

