MSNBC Misidentifies Andrew Yang As 'John Yang'

Whoops.

MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber” erroneously referred to Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang as “John Yang” during a Monday-night segment.

The flub didn’t go unnoticed and prompted #WhoIsJohnYang to begin trending on Twitter. One Yang supporter even bought domain whoisjohnyang.com, redirecting visitors to a link for the candidate’s campaign site.

Who is John Yang? pic.twitter.com/k1EkbKqPHH — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 9, 2019

#WhoIsJohnYang? Let me help you @MSNBC with this graphics. @AndrewYang is running for POTUS and @JohnYangTV is a respected news anchor at a respected news organization. #YangGang pic.twitter.com/lDTXISBMTR — bryanryan (@bryanry22349883) September 9, 2019

The segment had been covering Yang’s crowdsurfing, which occurred Sunday at the first Asian American and Pacific Islander Democratic presidential forum in Costa Mesa, California. The candidate himself caught wind of the mistake and responded to the moniker on Twitter.

The show later apologized to the candidate on Twitter and noted that it fixed his name during the segment.

Earlier tonight on The Beat we made a mistake in a segment about @AndrewYang. While we fixed his name during the segment, we’d like to apologize, Andrew, for the error. — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) September 10, 2019

The press’ treatment of Yang has been a hot topic among his supporters. Last month, CNN failed to include the candidate in an election poll graphic. The omission prompted his supporters make #YangMediaBlackout to begin trending on Twitter, pointing out outlets’ erasure of the candidate.

CNN: "Yo MSNBC, hold my beer!"



(@AndrewYang got 3% in this poll which apparently they simply had no room for… Also each of the other missing candidates got 2% or less.)



Spotted by: @kai101497#YangGang #Yang2020 #WhoIsAndrewYang pic.twitter.com/fW6v4fn6oo — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) August 27, 2019