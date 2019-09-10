MSNBC Misidentifies Andrew Yang As 'John Yang'

Whoops.
MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber” erroneously referred to Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang as “John Yang” during a Monday-night segment.
The flub didn’t go unnoticed and prompted #WhoIsJohnYang to begin trending on Twitter. One Yang supporter even bought domain whoisjohnyang.com, redirecting visitors to a link for the candidate’s campaign site.
The segment had been covering Yang’s crowdsurfing, which occurred Sunday at the first Asian American and Pacific Islander Democratic presidential forum in Costa Mesa, California. The candidate himself caught wind of the mistake and responded to the moniker on Twitter.
The show later apologized to the candidate on Twitter and noted that it fixed his name during the segment.
The press’ treatment of Yang has been a hot topic among his supporters. Last month, CNN failed to include the candidate in an election poll graphic. The omission prompted his supporters make #YangMediaBlackout to begin trending on Twitter, pointing out outlets’ erasure of the candidate.