10 Emerging GOP Lies About The U.S. Capitol Riot Shredded On MSNBC

New Republican spin on the Jan. 6 insurrection got firmly fact-checked by "The Beat" anchor Ari Melber.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Monday pointed out how “more and more” Republicans are embracing lies about the U.S. Capitol riot by minimizing the violence or trying to spin the blame.

“The Beat” anchor then swiftly shredded ten emerging falsehoods — by playing audio of outlandish GOP claims alongside footage of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump.

“There are signs of (how) blatantly rejecting the evidence of your eyes and ears has become a litmus test for some hard-right figures,” said Melber. “This matters for truth and justice and how these lies spread matters for our future as a country.”

And “it’s not going away yet,” he warned. 

Watch the video here:

