GOP Hypocrisy Over Cancel Culture Laid Bare In MSNBC Supercut

MSNBC’s Brian Williams on Tuesday demonstrated how conservative complaints about so-called “cancel culture” are “just a culture war talking point.”

“The 11th Hour” anchor aired a montage of GOP lawmakers and Fox News personalities whining about people being canceled. He contrasted it with the GOP’s imminent purge of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from House leadership because she dared to contest ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies.

“It’s hard to figure out what exactly to call this dynamic, suddenly making somebody disappear,” Williams said of Cheney’s looming ouster. “There’s a term for it. Oh yeah, it’s the dynamic Republicans have been railing against.”