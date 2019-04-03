Chris Hayes Hits Back At Tucker Carlson With Mocking Fitness Video

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes hit back with humor a day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared to question his masculinity.

Carlson on Monday railed against Hayes’ hosting of a televised town hall event centered on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) proposed signature policy, the Green New Deal.

Hayes “is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled, and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it,” said Carlson.

Check out the clip here:

Hayes responded Tuesday by posting video of himself working out as an Instagram story. He mockingly captioned the post: “Every quarter the Feminarchist Junta requires all adult males to present themselves for a fitness inspection. Failure to pass results in summary execution.”

Carlson, on his show Monday, also ranted about Ocasio-Cortez.

He described her as “a moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist who ever preached a sermon on cable access. She’s not impressive, she’s awful.”

But he did agree with her “fairly insightful critique of the American economy.”

Ocasio-Cortez fired back with multiple tweets:

When someone called a fmr Republican Congressman a “moron” at our televised town hall, I shut it down immediately - bc I believe our policies can win on merit, & can be improved w/ productive discourse.



You know we’re winning when the GOP resort to vapid, personal insults ⬇️ https://t.co/2go7rRAzZI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 2, 2019