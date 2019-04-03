Chris Hayes Hits Back At Tucker Carlson With Mocking Fitness Video

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes hit back with humor a day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared to question his masculinity.
Carlson on Monday railed against Hayes’ hosting of a televised town hall event centered on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) proposed signature policy, the Green New Deal.
Hayes “is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled, and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it,” said Carlson.
Check out the clip here:
Hayes responded Tuesday by posting video of himself working out as an Instagram story. He mockingly captioned the post: “Every quarter the Feminarchist Junta requires all adult males to present themselves for a fitness inspection. Failure to pass results in summary execution.”
Carlson, on his show Monday, also ranted about Ocasio-Cortez.
He described her as “a moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist who ever preached a sermon on cable access. She’s not impressive, she’s awful.”
But he did agree with her “fairly insightful critique of the American economy.”
Ocasio-Cortez fired back with multiple tweets: