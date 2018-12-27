MSNBC Beats Fox News In Key Ratings For First Time In 17 Years

MSNBC has surpassed Fox News ― President Donald Trump’s favorite cable news network ― in a key TV ratings battle for the first time since 2000.

MSNBC, described by some media commentators as the antithesis to conservative-leaning Fox News, averaged nearly 1.56 million total viewers during the week of Dec. 17-21, NBCUniversal announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

Fox News drew in about 1.54 million viewers and CNN averaged 975,000 viewers during the same time period, NBCUniversal said, citing data compiled by Nielsen Media Research.

MSNBC also reportedly scored the most viewers ages 25 to 54, a highly coveted demographic to advertisers, for the first time since 2001. Fox News came in third, trailing significantly behind CNN.

The ratings account for weekday viewership. When the weekend was factored in, Fox News came out ahead.

Fox News has been a tour de force in the cable news industry for nearly two decades, regularly dominating total viewers and key demographic ratings. Last month, the network marked its 29th consecutive month as the most-watched channel on basic cable.