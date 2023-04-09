What's Hot

Ben Ferencz, Last Living Nuremberg Prosecutor Of Nazis, Dies

‘Babe’ Actor James Cromwell Rescues Baby Pig From Slaughter, Names It In Movie’s Honor

'Star Wars' Announces Its 1st Woman Of Color Director

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lambastes Tennessee GOP For 'Naked Abuse Of Power'

Tennessee Becomes New Front In Battle For American Democracy

No, It's Not Witchcraft, These 30 Beauty Products Just Work Really Well

China Health Officials Lash Out At WHO, Defend Search For Source Of COVID-19

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Kamala Harris Backs 'Tennessee 3' With Powerful Message On Democracy

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Texas Judge Halts FDA Approval For Abortion Pill Mifepristone

Justice Department Files Immediate Appeal To Abortion Pill Ruling

MediaMSNBCTennesseeGlenn Kirschner

MSNBC Legal Analyst On Tennessee House Expelling Dems: It's 'American Apartheid'

"This is, I think, more evidence of the Republican Party circling the drain," said Glenn Kirschner as he slammed the state's GOP-led House.
Ben Blanchet

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner ripped Tennessee Republicans for “circling the drain” in the wake of their “miscalculation” on expelling two state House Democrats on Thursday.

Kirschner, who spoke with political commentator and SiriusXM host Stephanie Miller on Friday, went after GOP lawmakers following the state House’s historic vote to expel Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

The two Black lawmakers participated in a protest that called for stricter gun control while Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, did not receive the necessary votes to expel her from the state House.

“It’s naked unapologetic racism. It’s American apartheid. That’s what it is and we’ve lived with it for so long,” Kirschner said.

“When are we going to wrestle it to the ground and shoot it dead?”

Kirschner, who responded to Miller’s take that Republicans are “really out front about who they are now,” added that it’s “everybody’s struggle” and not just one that Black people deal with.

“I was so hopeful when Joe Biden included in his inaugural address that the promise of racial justice will be deferred no longer. And yet here we are. But boy what a miscalculation,” Kirschner said.

“This is going to galvanize people. Black, white, young, old and this is, I think, more evidence of the Republican Party circling the drain.”

(H/T Mediaite)

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community