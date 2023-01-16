MSNBC Host Calls Out Republican House Candidate To His Face Over Homophobic Post

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart questioned Republican House candidate Leon Benjamin over a homophobic Facebook post toward the end of an interview on Sunday (You can watch Capehart’s interview with Benjamin below).

Capehart went after the GOP candidate and pastor who hopes win a special election in February and fill a seat vacated by late Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died in November.

Advertisement

Capehart flashed a screenshot of the post, which is still online as of early Monday morning, before he called out the candidate for starting their conversation with his claim that he was running “to be a bridge” on Sunday.

“You used the word unity. How is that being a bridge? How is that being a unifier for the 4th Congressional District of Virginia, that most likely has LGBTQ people in that district?” Capehart asked.

Benjamin’s response later elicited a surprised look from the host.

“I think you’re looking at it in a different way,” Benjamin said.

He added: “I think the LGBTQ are all facing high gas prices. I don’t think we should marginalize one group of people and use it for political gain. I think that the LGBTQ and the homosexuals are dealing with high gas prices, inflation, the high crime, the education. I think all of us are dealing with issues, and we shouldn’t marginalize them, and I think my compassion really shows strong enough...”

Capehart fired back at Benjamin with a remark about his own identity.

“As an out, gay, married man, I have a hard time finding compassion in that 2011 post,” Capehart told Benjamin before the candidate claimed he “wouldn’t marginalize” him.