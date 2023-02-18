What's Hot

MSNBC Host Rips Tucker Carlson And Fox News: They're Calling 'Viewers Idiots'

“So Tucker’s still lying,” said the guest host following a clip of Carlson's comments on President Joe Biden's 2020 election win.
Ben Blanchet

MSNBC guest host Jason Johnson criticized Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson and others at the network for “essentially calling their viewers idiots” following the release of court filings from the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case on Thursday. (You can watch his comments in the clip below.)

Johnson’s takedown comes one day after court documents revealed that Carlson and other network stars, including Sean Hannity, ridiculed the election fraud lies being pushed by Donald Trump and his lawyers, but they told a different story on air.

The Fox News network, in a statement to The New York Times, said Dominion had “mischaracterized the record, cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context and spilled considerable ink on facts that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation law.”

Johnson, speaking with former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele, remarked that the Fox News personalities don’t believe “many of the lies they’ve promoted,” including those about the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election.

He turned to a clip of Carlson’s comments from Thursday, in which the Fox News host asked if President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win was “a miracle.”

“So Tucker’s still lying,” Johnson said.

“What does it say about the current state of the Republican Party, or the viewers, or the party itself, that Carlson is still lying despite the fact that he got busted, with receipts, yet again, being exposed as a charlatan and a fraud and abject coward?”

Steele, in response, noted that Carlson never faces penalties for remarks like the one from Thursday and added that Carlson ― and other hosts on the network ― push out “crap” to their audience.

