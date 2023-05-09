MSNBC's Joy Reid Rips Republicans On Gun Violence: ‘A Suicide Pact’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Monday responded to the latest U.S. mass shooting — the killing of eight people at a Dallas-area mall — with a damning critique of the Republican response to gun violence.

“We are all literally on a Russian roulette lottery, just waiting for it to be our turn to run screaming from gunfire,” said “The ReidOut” host.

“If you managed to not get dead in a mall, at a restaurant in the Walmart or another store, at a concert, at church, in school, in third grade, at high school or in college, or even inside your own home, consider yourself lucky,” she continued. “Because America is a shooting gallery.”

“And all that Republicans have to offer for this constant state of terror are ‘thoughts of prayers,’” Reid added.

After examining right-wing interpretations of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, Reid said: “What Republicans are basically saying is that their precious Second Amendment is a suicide pact, a murder pact and a national consent to get slaughtered at the mall.”

