A montage aired on MSNBC Thursday put President Donald Trump’s history of violent rhetoric on full display.

The supercut shown on “The Beat with Ari Melber” featured footage of the pro-Trump mob of violent rioters storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Dubbed over was multiple segments of audio in which Trump called on his supporters at rallies to attack protesters and promised to take back the country.

“Years of Trump’s violent rhetoric led to his supporters sieging Capitol Hill,” the show captioned the clip.

Watch the montage here:

WATCH: Years of Trump's violent rhetoric led to his supporters sieging Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/P3FEmEKWlS — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) January 8, 2021

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!