POLITICS

Donald Trump’s Years Of Violent Rhetoric Laid Bare In Damning Supercut

Trump's chilling comments are dubbed over footage of U.S. Capitol rioters in the MSNBC montage.

A montage aired on MSNBC Thursday put President Donald Trump’s history of violent rhetoric on full display.

The supercut shown on “The Beat with Ari Melber” featured footage of the pro-Trump mob of violent rioters storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Dubbed over was multiple segments of audio in which Trump called on his supporters at rallies to attack protesters and promised to take back the country.

“Years of Trump’s violent rhetoric led to his supporters sieging Capitol Hill,” the show captioned the clip.

Watch the montage here:

RELATED...

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump 2020 Election Ari Melber