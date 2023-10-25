MSNBC Panel Erupts In Laughter At New Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan Report

There’s reportedly a new plan to put Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) back in the speaker’s office, this time with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) ― who flopped in his own bid for the gavel last week ― as his assistant.
And an MSNBC panel couldn’t stop laughing at the idea Tuesday.
McCarthy was unceremoniously dumped as speaker as part of a revolt by the party’s far-right lawmakers, leaving the House without a leader and unable to act on legislation for three weeks and counting.
MSNBC correspondent Ali Vitali tried to explain that this could now end just as it started: with McCarthy as speaker, only this time with Jordan as assistant speaker to appease the party’s extremists.
But it was hard to get through it as she, host Joy Reid and former Republican strategist Tim Miller kept bursting into laughter:
Miller also tweeted:
As of Tuesday evening, the House GOP conference nominated Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.).
He’s the fourth lawmaker to get the nod since McCarthy’s ouster ― following Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Jordan and, for just a few hours on Tuesday, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) ― but it’s unclear if Johnson has a path to the 217 votes needed to be elected speaker on the House floor.