Scathing Supercut Argues GOP Is Basically A Party Just For Trolling Now

MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Friday broadcast a supercut to show the GOP’s “pivot away from policy and toward trolling.”
“The Beat” anchor aired a montage of national Republicans — including former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ― airing grievances, trying to settle scores and, well, not focusing on policy, at previous Conservative Political Action Conferences.
Advertisement
The video came as the latest installment of CPAC is underway in Hungary, whose authoritarian leader Viktor Orban is widely praised by American right-wingers.