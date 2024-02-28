EnvironmentSocial MediaWashingtonvolcano

Mount Saint Helens Is Really Erupting On Social Media

The mountain saw a post singing the praises of Mount Shasta and declared that the California mountain "looks like a little bitch to me."
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Steam erupts from Mount St. Helens in this 2004 photo.
Craig Mitchelldyer via Getty Images

The social media account for the Mount Saint Helens volcano in Washington State erupted on Wednesday after someone suggested there might be a better mountain in the continental United States.

The mountain saw a tweet by meteorologist Rob Carlmark singing the praises of Mount Shasta and immediately blew a gasket, saying the California mountain “looks like a little bitch to me.”

The volcano told Carlmark to “suck my ash hole” in a follow-up post.

Mount St. Helens shading of Shasta immediately attracted attention from lovers of other mountains, which led to more salty comments from the volcano.

Things got down and dirty for a while.

But Mount St. Helens mounted quite an offensive defense against all comers.

