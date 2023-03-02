CNN Reporter Shares Foul-Mouthed Replies From Marjorie Taylor Greene Spokesperson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has adopted an interesting new press strategy.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale said Greene’s spokesperson told him to “fuck off” on Tuesday when he asked him to comment on the Georgia Republican’s false claims.

Dale said he contacted Greene’s office about a tweet in which the lawmaker blamed the Biden administration for two young men’s deaths by fentanyl poisoning in 2020 — when Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, was president.

Dale tweeted that Greene’s spokesperson, Nick Dyer, “responded by saying lots of people have died from drugs under Biden and ‘do you think they give a fuck about your bullshit fact checking?’”

I asked Greene’s office last night about her tweet blaming the Biden administration for these deaths in 2020 under Trump. Spokesman Nick Dyer responded by saying lots of people have died from drugs under Biden and “do you think they give a fuck about your bullshit fact checking?” https://t.co/BwKCM5TYjc — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 1, 2023

Dale said he also asked Dyer about multiple false claims Greene had made about the 2020 election on Tuesday.

During a House election integrity roundtable that day, Greene berated a Georgia election official, insisting that “Trump won Georgia” in 2020, among other falsehoods about the vote.

According to Dale, Dyer responded to his query about that with a “Fuck off.”

I also gave Greene congressional spokesman Nick Dyer an opportunity to comment regarding Greene’s multiple false claims yesterday about the 2020 election, such as the lies that Trump won Georgia and that there were thousands of dead voters there. His response: “Fuck off.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 1, 2023

Greene is routinely combative with the press, adopting Trump’s strategy of casting members of the media as liars when they report on inconvenient facts.