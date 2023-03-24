House Republicans Visit Jan. 6 Rioters At D.C. Jail

WASHINGTON — A group of lawmakers led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) visited the D.C. jail Friday where Donald Trump supporters have been held for rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The delegation consists of House Oversight Committee members investigating the supposed unequal treatment of Jan. 6 rioters Greene describes as “political prisoners.”

The D.C. jail is notorious for its poor treatment of inmates, but Greene and committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) have suggested they’re only interested in the plight of the rioters.

“The Committee is concerned by reports that January 6 detainees are facing a unique form of mistreatment due to their politics and beliefs, representing potential several human rights abuses,” Comer and Greene wrote in a letter earlier this month.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the committee, blasted the visit in a lengthy statement as a “desperate attempt to whitewash the crimes of 20 incarcerated January 6 insurrectionists” and “nothing to do with objectively examining or improving jail conditions.”

Nevertheless, two Democrats from the committee, Reps. Robert Garcia (Ca.) and Jasmine Crockett (Texas) joined the dozen Republicans on the tour.

The visit is part of a broader effort by House Republicans to recast the violent attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters as more of a rowdy tourist visit — and a pretext for the “weaponization of government” against Trump supporters.

Most inmates at D.C. jail are city residents either awaiting trial or sentencing or serving a sentence for a misdemeanor offense. Nonviolent offenders are usually not held in jail until their court dates.

Greene has claimed nonviolent Trump supporters have been held in jail for years while awaiting trial for merely setting foot on the Capitol grounds. Greene has not named names, however.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department previously told HuffPost that most pretrial Jan. 6 detainees committed violent offenses and that none were charged solely with misdemeanors.

The website Just Security obtained a list of the 20 Capitol riot defendants held at D.C. jail and reported this week that “all of them have been charged with committing serious criminal offenses,” such as assaulting police officers.

Roughly a thousand people have been charged with crimes for their roles in the riot.