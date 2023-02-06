Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasted For 'Unholy' Gripe About Sam Smith And Kim Petras

The fiery, hell-themed rendition of their smash hit “Unholy” was bound to ruffle some feathers. Enter Greene, who offered her analysis in a nonsensical, conspiracy-laden tweet Monday.

“The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” the anti-vaccine extremist and Christian nationalist wrote.

“And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services. American Christians need to get to work.”

Smith and Petras made history Sunday night after they won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy.” Smith, a four-time Grammy winner, became the first nonbinary artist to take home the title, while Petras, a first-time nominee, became the first openly transgender woman to do so.

Smith, who came out as nonbinary in 2019, has been the target of body-shaming and anti-LGBTQ hate from conservatives and trolls since the release of their new album, “Gloria.” The music video for one track in particular, the appropriately named “I’m Not Here to Make Friends,” set off a prudish outrage cycle following its January release.

While Greene and her followers clutched their pearls over Sunday night’s performance, many Twitter users could only laugh:

Hmmm, did you say something...I was too busy grinding and I couldn't hear your nonsense. https://t.co/BtOMX1s4Vr — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 6, 2023

Freedom of religion works both ways you idiot https://t.co/knNAs3lLLW — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 6, 2023

it's so funny when conservatives see smth that's obviously supposed to be hell-themed and they're like hmmm... i'm getting secret hell vibes off this... https://t.co/7P6XHjCbuf — 𝔪𝔬𝔯𝔤 (@barista__morg) February 6, 2023

Nope. This is an Artist, performing at the Grammys which celebrates music and musicians. The song is about adultery, not pharmaceuticals. Don't know how your brain tied all these separate things together. — Lisa Catara 👑 (@lisa_catara) February 6, 2023

What the actual fuck are you talking about? https://t.co/sntcQSHgfx — Adriano M. Night Caporusso (@AdriCaporusso) February 6, 2023

In today's edition of unhinged far-right mad libs: https://t.co/u26bpRvDqB — The Betches Sup (@Betches_Sup) February 6, 2023

i wanna try whatever pills this broad is on 💅🏻 https://t.co/OfHAENRqtT — Greyson Chance (@greysonchance) February 6, 2023