MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: See The Complete Winners List

Although the MTV Movie & TV Awards could easily be written off as “That Time Rachel McAdams And Ryan Gosling Made Out On Stage In An Extremely Sexy Way” — one truly never knows what could happen at Hollywood’s biggest night for scoring highly coveted golden popcorn paperweights awards.

We know nothing tops Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling accepting the award for Best Kiss in “The Notebook” in 2005. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Point is, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are not the Oscars, Emmys or even the Golden Globes. The stakes are low, so any kind of chaos could easily ignite. The awards event is also only available on MTV, the network’s app or through streamers like Paramount+ and Hulu Live, so we know y’all aren’t watching it. But here at HuffPost, we are! And we will update you with all the winners and any kind of forementioned chaos. We promise.

Big names like Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Timothée Chalamet, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lady Gaga and Oscar Isaac are all nominated for awards. We’re not sure if any of their PR reps will force them to show up, but we’ll definitely let you know if any win in their categories — which you can check out below. Plus, Vanessa Hudgens is hosting, and she did give us some stellar style at the 2022 Met Gala.

Vanessa Hudgens at The 2022 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG22 via Getty Images

And proving that she is the undisputed queen of wearing very flow-y fabric on the red carpet, she’s shown up to the MTV Movie & TV awards rocking this ensemble:

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Here’s just hoping Zendaya and Tom Holland pull a Rachel and Ryan.

Scripted Awards

Best Movie

“Dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

WiNNER: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“The Adam Project”

“The Batman”

Best Show

“Squid Game”

WINNER: “Euphoria”

“Ted Lasso”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Yellowstone”

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson,“The Batman”

Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet, “Dune”

WINNER: Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone”

Lily James,“Pam & Tommy”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

WINNER: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Hero

Daniel Craig,“No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight”

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson,“Black Widow”

Simu Liu, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Villian

Colin Farrell, “The Batman”

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe, “The Lost City”

James Jude Courtney, “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti, “You”

Willem Dafoe, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, “Emily in Paris”

WINNER: Poopies & the snake, “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz, “The Batman”

Tom Holland & Zendaya, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Comedic Performance

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

John Cena, “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville, “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter, “Hacks”

WINNER: Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy”

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose. “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

WINNER: Sophia Di Martino, “Loki”

Best Fight (Scripted)

Black Widow vs. Widows, “Black Widow”

WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy, “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude, “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Most Frightened Performance

WiNNER: Jenna Ortega, “Scream”

Kyle Richards, “Halloween Kills”

Mia Goth, “X”

Millicent Simmonds, “A Quiet Place Part II”

Sadie Sink, “Fear Street: Part Two 1978”

Best Team

WINNER: “Loki, “Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

“Only Murders in the Building,” Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

“The Adam Project,” Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

“The Lost City,” Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the Hookup

WINNER: “Euphoria”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

Best Song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson

“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi

“Little Star,” Dominic Fike

WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Encanto” cast

Best Musical Moment (Audience Vote)

“Therapy” – Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”)

“Nobody Like U” – 4*TOWN (“Turning Red”)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – “Encanto” cast (“Encanto”)

“This Is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan (“Yellowjackets”) “Wrecking Ball” – Midnite String Quartet (“Bridgerton”)

“Dynamite” – BTS, performed by Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”)

WINNER: “Dance With Me” (Heartstopper)

“Rose Song” – Olivia Rodrigo (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”)

“America” – (“West Side Story”)

“Holding Out For a Hero” (“Euphoria”)

“The Moment of Truth” – Carrie Underwood (“Cobra Kai”)

“Downtown” – Anya Taylor-Joy (“Last Night in Soho”)

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” – Wig Wam (“Peacemaker”)

“Original Score” (“Halo”)

“Million To One” – Camila Cabello (“Cinderella”)

“Disco Forever” (“House of Gucci”)

Unscripted Awards

Best Docu-Reality Series

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

WINNER: “Selling Sunset”

“Summer House”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Best Competition Series

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer”

Best Lifestyle Show

“Bar Rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Popper”

“Making It”

WINNER: “Selena + Chef”

“Queer Eye”

Best New Unscripted Series

“Hart to Heart”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”

WINNER: “The D’Amelio Show”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”

“Queen of the Universe”

Best Reality Star

Chris “CT” Tamburello, “The Challenge”

WINNER: Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”

Lindsay Hubbard, “Summer House”

Teresa Giudice, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Best Reality Performance

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, “Bachelor in Paradise”

WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days”

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, “Vanderpump Rules”

Yandy & Mendeecees, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

Best Talk/Topical Show

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

WINNER: “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Best Host

Charlamagne Tha God

Gordon Ramsay

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson

Rob Dyrdek

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Breakthrough Social Star

WINNER: Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Best Fight (Unscripted)

WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton ― Salad toss fight, “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, “Summer House”

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Best Reality Return

Bethenny Frankel, “The Big Shot with Bethenny”

Kylie Sonique Love, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

WINNER: Paris Hilton, “Cooking with Paris” & “Paris in Love”

Sher, “Ex on the Beach”

Tami Roman, “The Real World Homecoming”

Best Music Documentary

“JANET JACKSON.”

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

“Oasis Knebworth 1996”

WIINER: “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u”

“The Beatles: Get Back”

Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez

Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black