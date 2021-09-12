ENTERTAINMENT

All The Wildest Looks You Need To See From The MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Kacey Musgraves made a splash in a purple and red ensemble, while Lil Nas X made a wowed in a dramatic purple jumpsuit with a cape.
The stars donned their wildest outfits for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday.

The award show is always an opportunity for celebrities to take fashion risks, and attendees and their stylists did just that. 

Doja Cat will host and perform at the event, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, this year and will feature performances from Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello and more. 

Doja Cat, who is up for five awards herself, tweeted Saturday that she’s going to “host the vmas tomorrow and i’m gonna do a good job by accident.” 

“I’m just going to have a good time and read the teleprompter and leave,” the “Say So” singer said in another tweet. In style, of course. 

Check out all the looks below: 

  • Kacey Musgraves
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Kim Petras
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Tinashe
    Jason Kempin via Getty Images
  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Lil Nas X
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Halle Bailey
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Olivia Rodrigo
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Doja Cat
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Saweetie
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Normani
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Quen Blackwell
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Shawn Mendes
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Cyndi Lauper
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • LilHuddy
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Paris Hilton
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Dove Cameron
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • David Lee Roth
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Bella Poarch
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Jaden Hossler
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Leslie Grace
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Tainy
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Symone and Kandy Muse
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Anitta
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Iann Dior
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Vinny Guadagnino
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Madison Beer
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • The Kid LAROI
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots and Debby Ryan
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
