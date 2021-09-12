MTV VMAs 2021: The Complete Winners List

Lady Gaga’s impressive array of face masks aside, last year’s COVID-impacted MTV Video Music Awards is best forgotten as just another underwhelming virtual awards show.

But the ceremony is set to return to its former glory with an in-person eve airing live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday night, where revamped Moon Person trophies will rain down upon some of the biggest names in music.

The 2021 ceremony is being hosted by Doja Cat, who was awarded Best New Artist at last year’s event. It will feature 14 gender-neutral categories and a star-studded slate of performers who will hopefully deliver some memorable moments worth a mention in VMA history books.

Justin Bieber leads the pack with seven nominations and could very well sweep the major categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Pop. Newly anointed Grammy royalty Megan Thee Stallion trails closely behind with six nods of her own, including four for her anthem “WAP,” while Cardi B, Billie Eilish, BTS, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat earned five noms apiece.

The Foo Fighters, who scored three nominations this year, will also receive the first-ever U.S. Global Icon Award at the ceremony.

Big-name acts Lorde and Nicki Minaj pulled out days before the show, but plenty of stars are still set to perform at the ceremony, including Bieber, Alicia Keys, Normani, Chlöe, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Kacey Musgraves, Machine Gun Kelly and Twenty One Pilots.

Billy Porter, Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Ciara, Simone Biles and Lance Bass are among the famous faces who will be on hand to present awards throughout the night.

Check out the complete list of nominees and winners below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?“

October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”

November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”

December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”

January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”

February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies”

March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “Without You”

WINNER: May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin”

July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime”

August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior ― “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion ― “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA ― “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk ― “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon ― “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa ― “Prisoner”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande ― “positions”

Billie Eilish ― “Therefore I Am”

BTS ― “Butter” ― BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles ― “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon ― “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo ― “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes ― “Wonder”

Taylor Swift ― “willow”

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion ― “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk ― “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion ― “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo ― “Said Sum”

Polo G ― “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. ― “FRANCHISE”

BEST ROCK

Evanescence ― “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters ― “Shame Shame”

John Mayer ― “Last Train Home”

The Killers ― “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon ― “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz ― “Raise Vibration”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers ― “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals ― “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons ― “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear ― “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots ― “Shy Away” ― Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker ― “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez ― “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA ― “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira ― “GIRL LIKE ME”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy ― “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Karol G ― “Bichota”

Maluma ― “Hawái”

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid ― “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic ― “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug ― “Go Crazy”

Giveon ― “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown ― “Come Through”

SZA ― “Good Days”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE ― “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez ― “Ice Cream”

WINNER: BTS ― “Butter” ― BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X ― “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN ― “Ready to love”

TWICE ― “Alcohol-Free”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish ― “Your Power”

Demi Lovato ― “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. ― “Fight For You”

Kane Brown ― “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X ― “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z ― “Entrepreneur”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blackpink

WINNER: BTS

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

BTS, “Butter”

Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”

Doja Cat, “Need To Know”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”

The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Lizzo feat. Cardi B, “Rumors”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Shit”

Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes and Tainy, “Summer Of Love”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish ― “Your Power” ― Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake ― “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” ― Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X ― “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” ― Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift ― “willow” ― Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A ― “Franchise” ― Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator ― “LUMBERJACK” ― Directed by: Wolf Haley

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid ― “BROWN SKIN GIRL” ― Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish ― “Therefore I Am” ― Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters ― “Shame Shame” ― Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper ― “Holy” ― Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga ― “911” ― Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde ― “Solar Power” ― Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer ― “ALREADY” ― Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran ― “Bad Habits” ― Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga ― “911” ― Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X ― “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” ― Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat ― “Best Friend” ― Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Taylor Swift ― “willow” ― Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch ― “Build A Bitch” ― Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay ― “Higher Power” ― Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd ― “You Right” ― Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals ― “Tangerine” ― Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X ― “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” ― Visual Effects by: Mathematic

P!NK ― “All I Know So Far” ― Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande ― “34+35” ― Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS ― “Butter” ―Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran ― “Bad Habits” ― Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters ― “Shame Shame” ― Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles ― “Treat People With Kindness” ― Choreography by: Paul Roberts

Marshmello & Halsey ― “Be Kind” ― Choreography by: Dani Vitale

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic ― “Leave The Door Open” ― Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

BTS ― “Butter” ― Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake ― “What’s Next” ― Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles ― “Treat People With Kindness” ― Editing by: Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon ― “Peaches” ― Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa ― “Prisoner”