2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: All The Wildest Looks You Need To See

For reasons attributed to the unending passage of time, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are, once again, here.
Celebrities rolled up to the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, dressed in the wild and wacky looks most have come to hope for ― and expect ― from the VMAs.
If this year’s event is anything like the last, then audiences are in for a night of couple debuts, red carpet scuffles and steamy shower scenes.
Sunday’s show will be emceed by three hosts ― LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow ― as the VMAs attempt to find a “more innovative and unique approach” to traditional hosting duties amid awards show rating slumps.
With seven nominations, Harlow is tied for most noms at the show, alongside Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Doja Cat and Harry Styles trail closely behind, with six apiece.
Check out all the wild looks below:
Lizzo
Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink
Jack Harlow
LL Cool J
Sabrina Carpenter
Anitta
Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin
Betty Who
Tate McRae
Rachel Lindsay
Tayshia Adams
Khalid
Kerri Colby
Colton Haynes