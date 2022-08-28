2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: All The Wildest Looks You Need To See

Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

For reasons attributed to the unending passage of time, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are, once again, here.

Celebrities rolled up to the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, dressed in the wild and wacky looks most have come to hope for ― and expect ― from the VMAs.

If this year’s event is anything like the last, then audiences are in for a night of couple debuts, red carpet scuffles and steamy shower scenes.

Sunday’s show will be emceed by three hosts ― LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow ― as the VMAs attempt to find a “more innovative and unique approach” to traditional hosting duties amid awards show rating slumps.

With seven nominations, Harlow is tied for most noms at the show, alongside Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Doja Cat and Harry Styles trail closely behind, with six apiece.

Check out all the wild looks below:

Lizzo

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Jack Harlow

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

LL Cool J

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Anitta

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Betty Who

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Tate McRae

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Rachel Lindsay

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Tayshia Adams

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Khalid

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Khalid attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage) Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Kerri Colby

Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Colton Haynes