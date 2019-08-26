ENTERTAINMENT

2019 MTV VMA Awards: The Weirdest And Wildest Red Carpet Looks

Tana Mongeau wore a live snake and J Balvin dyed his hair bright green.

Unlike, say, the Oscars or the Emmys, stars have free rein to wear whatever they want to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. And reader, some celebrities went wild on the red carpet this year. 

YouTuber Tana Mongeau pulled a page from Britney Spears’ 2001 VMA performance and wore a live snake to the award show, while fellow YouTuber Nikita Dragun walked the carpet with three men in tow wearing collars and leashes. 

The men weren’t afraid to get wild either. J Balvin dyed his hair black and bright green, Diplo cosplayed as Lil Nas X and Todrick Hall looked out of this world. 

Check out all the looks below: 

  • J Balvin
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Ava Max
    Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
  • Coco Austin
    Jim Spellman via Getty Images
  • Bad Bunny
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Tana Mongeau
    JOHANNES EISELE via Getty Images
  • Todrick Hall
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Mariah Lynn
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • H.E.R.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • James Charles
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Diplo
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot of EarthGang
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Nikita Dragun
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Justina Valentine
    Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
  • Chanel West Coast
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
  • Prince Derek Doll
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Peppermint
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Jazzy Amra
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
