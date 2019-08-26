2019 MTV VMA Awards: The Weirdest And Wildest Red Carpet Looks

Unlike, say, the Oscars or the Emmys, stars have free rein to wear whatever they want to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. And reader, some celebrities went wild on the red carpet this year.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau pulled a page from Britney Spears’ 2001 VMA performance and wore a live snake to the award show, while fellow YouTuber Nikita Dragun walked the carpet with three men in tow wearing collars and leashes.

The men weren’t afraid to get wild either. J Balvin dyed his hair black and bright green, Diplo cosplayed as Lil Nas X and Todrick Hall looked out of this world.

Check out all the looks below:

