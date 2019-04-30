Robert Mueller Told William Barr He Mischaracterized His Findings: Report

WASHINGTON ― Special counsel Robert Mueller told Attorney General William Barr that his letter to Congress at the conclusion of Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election mischaracterized the special counsel report, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Mueller complained to Barr that his four-page letter “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance,” of the special counsel report, according to the Post.

“There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations,” Mueller wrote in a letter, the Post said.

The revelation came hours before Barr is set to testify on his handling of the probe before the Senate Judiciary Committee. A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment and a spokeswoman for Barr did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told The New York Times on Tuesday that, in a subsequent conversation between Mueller and Barr, the special counsel “emphasized that nothing in the attorney general’s March 24 letter was inaccurate or misleading” but that Mueller was frustrated by “the lack of context and the resulting media coverage regarding the special counsel’s obstruction analysis.”