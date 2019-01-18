Mueller Disputes BuzzFeed Report That Trump Told Michael Cohen To Lie To Congress

“Now, media reports say President Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about that business deal,” Feinstein continued. “If true, the president committed a crime and must be held accountable.”

Earlier Friday, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) revealed that his committee had already begun searching for witnesses and documents to confirm BuzzFeed’s report.

“Our committee is already working to secure additional witness testimony and documents related to the Trump Tower Moscow deal and other investigative matters,” Schiff said.