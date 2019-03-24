Democrats React To Mueller Report Principal Conclusions

Democratic lawmakers resoundingly called for transparency after reading the principal conclusions from special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia and whether Trump obstructed justice.

Members of Congress received a four-page letter Sunday afternoon from Attorney General William Barr summarizing the report’s findings. The letter said that Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein found the evidence “is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense,” and that the investigation did not find collusion with Russia.

House Democrats held a conference call Saturday to discuss next moves while awaiting Barr’s letter while Congress demands access to the full report. Lawmakers repeated those demands Sunday after Barr sent in his summary, saying they should be able to review the underlying evidence that led to the report’s conclusion.

But Special Counsel Mueller clearly and explicitly is not exonerating the President, and we must hear from AG Barr about his decision making and see all the underlying evidence for the American people to know all the facts. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

Congress voted 420-0 to release the full Mueller report. Not a "summary" from his handpicked Attorney General. AG Barr, make the full report public. Immediately. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 24, 2019

I want to read the document itself, not someone’s principal conclusions about it. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 24, 2019

Mueller deferred to Barr to decide whether there was enough evidence to bring obstruction of justice charges against Trump — and the Trump nominee decided there wasn’t enough to establish the president’s guilt. Barr was confirmed as the nation’s top law enforcement official last month.

Barr has said he believes Justice Department regulations prevent him from releasing derogatory information about individuals his office has not criminally charged. A Justice Department opinion also holds that federal prosecutors cannot indict a sitting president.

Democrats in Congress have debated whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against Trump, with many of the party’s more progressive members advocating for it. At a progressive rally in January, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) made headlines when she said, “We’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has repeatedly cautioned against it, and vulnerable Democrats have been reluctant to stake out a position for fear of alienating moderate voters.