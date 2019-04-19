The release of the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russia interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion was the hot topic on Thursday’s late-night TV shows.

Seth Meyers, the host of NBC’s “Late Night,” likened President Donald Trump’s behavior regarding the report to that of a “terrible boyfriend who keeps giving mixed messages.”

The show also shared this edited GIF from Attorney General William Barr’s press conference ahead of the report’s release:

"Mr. Barr, I don't feel so good…" pic.twitter.com/28NiME15MT — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) April 18, 2019

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” posted a spoof version of the redacted report which contained a subtle reference to its upcoming “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner”:

We got a first look at the #MuellerReport. Shocking! pic.twitter.com/KQVX2aqlJ5 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 18, 2019

The show also mocked Donald Trump Jr.’s response to the report:

When you definitely did not read all 400 pages https://t.co/nybs83DLl8 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 18, 2019

Jimmy Kimmel turned to “Schoolhouse Rock” to explain the report’s redactions:

Jimmy Fallon parodied the Rolling Stones on “The Tonight Show”:

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” reworked a “Game of Thrones”-style photo that Trump had earlier shared online:

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden also riffed on HBO’s epic fantasy drama:

Conan O’Brien debuted this infomercial:

And Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show” noted the “insane shit” in the report:

His team showcased this fake “document dyeing kit.”

Colbert also poked fun on Twitter: