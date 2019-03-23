Cable Spins Mueller Report In Clashing Ways: ‘Witch Hunt Over’ To ‘Not The End'

Cable networks pounced on the news Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller had wrapped up his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

And hosts, analysts and personalities on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC interpreted Mueller’s delivery of the report to Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr in various ways. Barr will now decide how much of Mueller’s findings will be made public.

Fox News’ primetime hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson painted the fact that no new indictments were arising from the investigation as a resounding victory for President Donald Trump.

“The left’s favorite conspiracy theory is now dead, it is buried,” said Hannity, who also exclaimed that “the witch hunt is over.”

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Fox News' host Sean Hannity painted the conclusion of the investigation as a victory for President Donald Trump.

Their Fox News colleague Chris Wallace, however, took a more measured tone. “We don’t know what’s in the report; let’s be clear about that,” he noted. “We don’t know what Mueller found.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow acknowledged that “in terms of what that means and what Mueller has found, we know only the smallest little bits.”

“This is the start of something, not the end of something,” Maddow added.

On CNN, Anderson Cooper channeled Britain’s wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill as he noted how Mueller’s work had until now been “kind of a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside of an enigma.”

Jim Acosta, the network’s chief White House correspondent, said Trump’s administration was “quietly celebrating” the conclusion of the investigation and the news that there would be no more indictments “with a fair amount of glee.”

And CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said the fact that Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner were not going to be indicted by Mueller or his grand jury is “unambiguously good news for them.”

“Does that mean that Donald Trump is in the clear? Absolutely not, but I think the swirl of suspicion is not really justified,” Toobin added.

Check out the clips below and see how late night comedians responded here.

“Until tonight Robert Mueller’s work was kind of a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside of an enigma. Now we can finally start unwrapping it,” says @andersoncooper, channeling Winston Churchill. https://t.co/qpLiZwBfWc pic.twitter.com/m3o6JKjY9U — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 23, 2019

The White House is "celebrating quietly tonight," CNN's Jim @Acosta tells @andersoncooper. "They are responding to this news there are no new indictments in this Mueller report ... with a fair amount of glee." https://t.co/qpLiZwBfWc pic.twitter.com/ZQyAX7EBeI — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 23, 2019

Jeffrey Toobin: "The fact they are not indicted and are not going to be indicted by Robert Mueller and his grand jury is unambiguously good news for them... I think the sort of swirl of suspicion is not really justified." https://t.co/26tBQOxv3L pic.twitter.com/FfWf3VbWl2 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 23, 2019

