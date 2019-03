Now that former FBI Director Robert Mueller has completed his nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the American public is waiting to see if and when his report will be made public by Attorney General William Barr.

In the meantime, Twitter users couldn’t help but react to the news using the wonderfully expressive art form of the GIF.

Some people were excited about the news.

Others imagined how Donald Trump will react when he sees the report.

Trump with his copy of the #MuellerReport pic.twitter.com/cOhTCiGKPQ — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) March 22, 2019

Trump trying to read the Mueller Report...#MuellerReport pic.twitter.com/b9SkXi1uW0 — 📻 Ed Smith 📻 (@edsongsofpraise) March 22, 2019

Some imagined the inevitable tweet storm coming from the White House.

Me waiting on the president to spazz out about the #MuellerReport like pic.twitter.com/GZ2jiFTgxo — Krys Marshall (@KrysMarshall) March 22, 2019

There was speculation on who benefited the most from the release of the report.

The man happiest on earth to get the #MuellerReport out today...@DevinNunes. His @DevinCow is off the front pages now. pic.twitter.com/yXYZInycFp — Pissed Off Progressive (@MasonMe29184591) March 22, 2019

One person noticed a pattern that Mueller seems to follow:

He really loves dropping on Fridays like his indictments are hit singles. Today the whole album coming out. #MuellerReport pic.twitter.com/5uUwhNLk4i — Kozza (@Kozza) March 22, 2019

One writer had a suggestion for Washington journalists this weekend:

4) If you're a journalist in the DC metro area take this moment to take a deep breath & brace yourself as your older relatives ask you unanswerable questions about the #MuellerReport & make #ItsMuellerTime jokes that you've heard since this investigation started. pic.twitter.com/nbPg1MeIlG — Shefali S. Kulkarni (@shefalikulkarni) March 22, 2019

Another prepared for a weekend of binging on cable news.