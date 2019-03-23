Late Night TV Delivers Own Verdict On The Mueller Report

The conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election would in normal circumstances have provided plenty of comic fodder for late night hosts to scrutinize.

However, as news of its wrapping up came Friday night, the comedians didn’t have much chance to offer their humorous take on the development ― so some scrambled on Twitter to have their say.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” gave Mueller the Beyoncé treatment in one tweet:

Oooh Mueller report just dropped! pic.twitter.com/4QX6EvItBn — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 22, 2019

And then amusingly suggested Mueller turn his attention to an old scandal involving former President Barack Obama “now that you’re free.”

Mueller now that you’re free... https://t.co/UYnZtCpOKx — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 22, 2019

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” spoofed the report, which has been submitted to Attorney General William Barr.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers,” meanwhile, retweeted this post:

The Mueller report could be very damning if it contains any of the things we’ve seen the President do and say in public. — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) March 22, 2019

And James Corden of “The Late Late Show” just retweeted these messages:

I know a lot of you have been asking for an emergency pod about the Mueller Report but we’re gonna try something crazy and wait until we know what’s in the Mueller Report. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 23, 2019

Since Mueller’s appointment in May 2017, Trump has tweeted the term “witch hunt” 178 times—an average of about once every four days. — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) March 22, 2019