Late Night TV Delivers Own Verdict On The Mueller Report

The conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election would in normal circumstances have provided plenty of comic fodder for late night hosts to scrutinize.
However, as news of its wrapping up came Friday night, the comedians didn’t have much chance to offer their humorous take on the development ― so some scrambled on Twitter to have their say.
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” gave Mueller the Beyoncé treatment in one tweet:
And then amusingly suggested Mueller turn his attention to an old scandal involving former President Barack Obama “now that you’re free.”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” spoofed the report, which has been submitted to Attorney General William Barr.
“Late Night with Seth Meyers,” meanwhile, retweeted this post:
And James Corden of “The Late Late Show” just retweeted these messages:
