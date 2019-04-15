A redacted version of the special counsel report authored by Robert Mueller’s team will be made public on Thursday, a Justice Department official said Monday.

The nearly 400-page report, which focuses on the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election, is the product of a nearly two-year special counsel investigation that began after President Donald Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey. Six Trump campaign associates and dozens of Russian operatives were charged as part of the Mueller probe.

It’s unclear how much of the report will be redacted. Democrats have demanded to see the full report.

Attorney General William Barr’s four-page letter to Congress last month said Mueller did not establish that Trump or his campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the election. Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, according to the attorney general, but Barr wrote that he decided with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that the evidence Mueller gathered was “not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”