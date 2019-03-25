Dejected Trump Twitter Critics Support Each Other In Wake Of Mueller Report

While President Donald Trump, his family and supporters celebrated special counsel Robert Mueller’s report clearing the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia, the president’s Twitter critics were crestfallen.
But soon after Attorney General William Barr released his letter summarizing the report, they summoned the energy to start tweeting again.
Many furiously demanded the entire Mueller report be released. They attacked Barr for quickly rejecting any obstruction of justice charges against Trump (though Mueller did not exonerate him on those).
But others took the opportunity to reach out and inspire their dejected fellow political warriors to keep on truckin’. They noted that the president and his associates still face myriad investigations and legal challenges, and that much work remains to be done.
“Have faith and persist in the truth,” encouraged George Takei.
Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, reminded people that no matter what, the bar for an American president should be higher than merely being “provably a criminal beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Veteran journalist Dan Rather also reminded everyone that headlines change.