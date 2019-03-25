Dejected Trump Twitter Critics Support Each Other In Wake Of Mueller Report

While President Donald Trump, his family and supporters celebrated special counsel Robert Mueller’s report clearing the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia, the president’s Twitter critics were crestfallen.

But soon after Attorney General William Barr released his letter summarizing the report, they summoned the energy to start tweeting again.

Many furiously demanded the entire Mueller report be released. They attacked Barr for quickly rejecting any obstruction of justice charges against Trump (though Mueller did not exonerate him on those).

But others took the opportunity to reach out and inspire their dejected fellow political warriors to keep on truckin’. They noted that the president and his associates still face myriad investigations and legal challenges, and that much work remains to be done.

“Have faith and persist in the truth,” encouraged George Takei.

Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, reminded people that no matter what, the bar for an American president should be higher than merely being “provably a criminal beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Veteran journalist Dan Rather also reminded everyone that headlines change.

Tomorrow or next month is a new day. Take time to recharge. Come back to the good fight when ready. — WyeToons (@pamwye) March 24, 2019

Whatever happens this day or the next, or in this investigation or the next or the one after that, we should always remember this: We should expect far more from a president than merely that he not be a provably a criminal beyond a reasonable doubt. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 24, 2019

Today's events are a powerful reminder to Dems that 2020 isn't likely to be delivered on a silver platter. Be ruthless in picking nominee--don't gamble & select 1 with best chance of winning. Quick reunification & sharp contrast with Trump on policy are essential. #MuellerReport — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) March 24, 2019

Could you persist a wee bit harder folks? thanks, love from the rest of the planet. — Archibald Meatpants 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ErchieMeatpants) March 24, 2019

On midterms election night 2018 everyone was saying Trump and the GOP had prevailed. It was far too early to say, it turns out, and a blue wave ultimately crashed down on them. Have faith, and persist in the truth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 24, 2019

1/ Thread: With Barr having delivered a bare bones summary of the Mueller report to Congress, let’s remember that what we already knew about Trump is so terrible that any other president would have been impeached and removed from office. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 24, 2019

People bummed out about Barr's release: @RepJerryNadler and House Dems will do their job and investigate. Let's all do our jobs and keep organizing to beat the whole lot of them in #2020Election. We all have to keep on keeping on to secure and restore democracy. #MuellerReport — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) March 24, 2019

I've covered enough big news stories to know that sometimes the headlines from the first day can evolve considerably as more information comes to light. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 24, 2019

We can’t be done.

we can work for candidates that truly represent the people.

We need to dedicate more time than we ever have.

So, if we didn’t vote then we must vote.

If we did nothing then we can make some calls to voters.

We must make this a turning point. Persist! — Robert Kebartas (@Xxpatco) March 24, 2019

In a democracy, don’t count on anyone to right wrongs.

You can only count on your vote.#vote — ALT-immigration 🛂 “Not Devin Nunes' Mom” (@ALT_uscis) March 24, 2019

It's up to us now

Work hard

Stay united

2020 pic.twitter.com/SL3aS4EgWy — Patti#DemandTransperancy (@olivier_patti) March 24, 2019

President Trump's potential criminal liability is far from over. There is compelling evidence that he may have personally committed up to eight criminal offenses while campaigning for president and during the first year of his presidency. https://t.co/gvM99107yI — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 25, 2019