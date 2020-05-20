U.S. NEWS

Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks House From Mueller Grand Jury Material

The Supreme Court temporarily blocked the House from obtaining secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
Mark Sherman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily prevented the House of Representatives from obtaining secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The court’s order keeps previously undisclosed details from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election out of the hands of Democratic lawmakers at least until early summer. The court will decide then whether to extend its hold.

MORE:

U.S. News Politics and Government Robert Mueller U.S. House of Representatives Special Counsel Investigation %E2
CONVERSATIONS