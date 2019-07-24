Robert Mueller Testimony: Former Special Counsel Speaks At House Hearing

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee.
Mueller has vowed to keep his testimony limited to the contents of his report, which was released to the public in April with some information redacted. Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, the Department of Justice advised Mueller his testimony “must remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege.”
Read live updates on Mueller’s testimony below:
