POLITICS

Robert Mueller Testimony: Former Special Counsel Speaks At House Hearing

Mueller is expected to speak about the content of his report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee

Mueller has vowed to keep his testimony limited to the contents of his report, which was released to the public in April with some information redacted. Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, the Department of Justice advised Mueller his testimony “must remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege.”

Read live updates on Mueller’s testimony below:

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Robert Mueller House Intelligence Committee United States House Committee On The Judiciary Special Counsel United States House Permanent Select Committee On Intelligence
CONVERSATIONS