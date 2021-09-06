Ken Burns Names Muhammad Ali’s Secret Weapon: An ‘Uncomfortable’ 4-Letter Word

Boxing legend and activist Muhammad Ali relied on a four-letter word as his “secret weapon” ― one that documentarian Ken Burns said is “so uncomfortable, we don’t know how to talk about it.”

That word: Love.

Burns, whose upcoming documentary on the late boxing champ nicknamed “The Greatest” is set to hit PBS later this month, spoke to CNN’s John Avlon about how Ali’s legacy transcends what he accomplished in sports and how he “intersected with all of the most important issues of the second half of the 20th century” including race, politics, war and faith.

“This is a man who grew, who was an avatar, a prophet, of love,” Burns said. “He could’ve been anything, and he knew from a very early age that he had a mission, and that was much bigger than boxing. When he died, he died the most popular person on the planet, which by the way is not a bad thing for any of us to try to head towards.”

See more of their conversation above.

“Muhammad Ali” premieres on PBS on September 19.