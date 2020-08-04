Live-Action 'Mulan' Will Now Air On Disney+ -- For $29.99 Extra

Disney’s live-action version of “Mulan” is no longer scheduled for theatrical release, the studio announced Tuesday.

Instead, the film will be available as a rental on Disney+ starting Sept. 4 for an additional $29.99 beyond the monthly subscription fee, according to Variety.

“Mulan” was initially scheduled for release in theaters March 27 but has been delayed several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the switch to streaming “a necessary move during the pandemic,” he said it probably wouldn’t be a new business model for the Mouse.

“We’re looking at ‘Mulan’ as a one-off as opposed to, say, there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at,” Chapek said Tuesday on the company’s earnings call, Variety reported.

Considering Mulan reportedly had a $200 million budget, the $29.99 rental fee is an attempt “to establish a new premiere access window to capture that investment we got” in the film, Chapek said, according to Deadline.

Twitter users weren’t sure how to take the news that “Mulan” was going straight to streaming, especially since two other Disney movies, “The New Mutants” and “Black Widow,” still have theatrical releases scheduled for Aug. 28 and Nov. 6, according to The Verge.

I wasn't particularly interested in "Mulan" but it's a bummer that a film of this scope, with an Asian cast, won't have its due - a worldwide theatrical release. We should all pay close attention to the movies whose theatrical releases are protected and those that are not. https://t.co/FmhGhrQx4z — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) August 4, 2020

It's funny because paying $6.99 a month for Disney+ almost feels too low (we use it a lot), but paying $29.99 for "Mulan" feels too high? https://t.co/70W5ZohfAE via @chrispalmeri @crayton_h — Nick Turner (@NewsyNick) August 4, 2020

If I pay $30 for Mulan (WITH NO SONGS OR MUSHU) I better get buried in the avalanche scene and shot out of a firework at the end. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 4, 2020

$30 is what it would cost for me, Krissy and Athena to see it on opening weekend, plus we won't have to sit through 45 minutes of ads and trailers beforehand, so: Maybe? https://t.co/4ezr1D02qj — John Scalzi (@scalzi) August 4, 2020

